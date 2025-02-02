Keir Starmer Urges Stronger European Action On Russia, Citing Trump’s Sanctions Threats

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on European leaders to intensify economic pressure on Russia, citing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of further sanctions as a factor that has left Vladimir Putin “rattled”.

Speaking ahead of a high-level meeting in Brussels on Monday, Starmer emphasized the need for stronger collective action from European allies to weaken Russia’s economy and expedite an end to the war in Ukraine.

“President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia, and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy,” Starmer stated. “I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine. Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.”

Trump’s Stance On Sanctions And Peace Talks

Trump, who has expressed a desire to broker a swift end to the conflict, previously claimed he could negotiate a resolution in just one day. Last month, he warned of imposing steep tariffs and additional sanctions on Russia if Putin did not take steps to end the war. Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that by pushing for a settlement, he was doing Russia and its leader a “very big favour.”

The UK government believes Russia is under increasing financial strain due to the ongoing conflict, with rising inflation and high interest rates putting pressure on its economy. The UK has sanctioned 2,100 Russian individuals and entities since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including more than 100 ships transporting Russian energy, particularly 93 oil tankers, significantly impacting Russia’s oil sector.

Starmer’s visit to Brussels includes a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has previously warned that Western nations must shift to a “wartime mindset” and accelerate defense production to counter Russia’s aggression. The UK prime minister is also under scrutiny over Britain’s defense spending, with calls for a clear timeline on increasing it to 2.5% of GDP from the current level of just over 2%.

Over the weekend, Starmer hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Chequers to discuss the situation in Ukraine. A spokesperson for the prime minister said the talks focused on ensuring Ukraine is in the “strongest possible position in the coming months, so that peace could be achieved through strength.”

