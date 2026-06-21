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Home > World News > ‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’: Why Trump Thinks the UK PM’s Days Could Be Numbered

‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’: Why Trump Thinks the UK PM’s Days Could Be Numbered

US President Donald Trump predicted that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could resign, while renewing criticism over immigration and energy policies.

Trump Says ‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’ (Image: AFP)
Trump Says ‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’ (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 21:36 IST

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has declared that according to his knowledge, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, is about to quit his post. This creates further confusion in the political life of the British Prime Minister. As mentioned in the Truth Social profile of Donald Trump, he wrote, “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom” without any proof whatsoever that he knew about it.

The comments from Donald Trump came as British media outlets reported that Starmer could step down within days. Trump also renewed his criticism of the Labour Party leader, accusing him of mishandling key domestic issues. “He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!),” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump comments add to growing pressure on Keir Starmer’s leadership

United States of America’s President, Donald Trump, has stated on Sunday that he believes Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer, is soon going to resign. This creates more chaos for the British Prime Minister politically. According to the report from Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom” was his tweet with no evidence at all that he knew about it.

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Donald Trump intervention comes as Labour lawmakers push for change

Burnham’s strong win on Friday has intensified demands for a leadership transition. Dozens of Labour lawmakers and several ministers are reportedly urging Starmer to announce a departure timeline and clear the way for the former Greater Manchester mayor.

A source with knowledge of the situation said a planned conversation between Starmer and Burnham could prove decisive. “Keir likes to think about things,” the source said, describing the Prime Minister’s approach as he weighs his next move.

Donald Trump criticism follows months of political struggles for Starmer

Adding to the pressure, Donald Trump again used social media to question Starmer’s leadership credentials, repeating his criticism over immigration and North Sea oil production. Trump has also previously criticised Starmer for not backing the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Starmer’s difficulties have been building for months. His popularity suffered heavily after Labour recorded major losses in local elections in May. Surveys of Labour Party members have also indicated that Burnham would likely win a formal leadership contest if one were held.

Donald Trump remarks arrive as Britain faces possible leadership change

The growing uncertainty has raised the prospect of another change at the top of British politics. If Burnham ultimately succeeds Starmer, he would become Britain’s seventh prime minister in just 10 years.

For now, Starmer has not announced a decision, but the combination of internal party pressure, poor approval ratings and public intervention from Donald Trump has intensified speculation that the UK could soon see a major political transition.

Also Read: Iran Says $6 Billion Frozen In Qatar Will Be Returned; What It Means For US Talks    

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‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’: Why Trump Thinks the UK PM’s Days Could Be Numbered
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‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’: Why Trump Thinks the UK PM’s Days Could Be Numbered

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‘Keir Starmer Will Resign’: Why Trump Thinks the UK PM’s Days Could Be Numbered
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