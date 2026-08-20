Kenya Helicopter Crash Kills 7, Including 5 Americans And Ecuador Intelligence Chief

Five Americans and Ecuador’s intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi were among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Kenya’s Samburu County on Wednesday morning, according to authorities cited by CNN. Kenya’s civil aviation authority said seven people were aboard the aircraft, and Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoro confirmed that all seven died. The helicopter was carrying guests from luxury tour agency &Beyond.

Kenya crash kills Ecuador intelligence chief and wife

Sensi-Contugi, director general of Ecuador’s intelligence agency, and his wife Stephany Sensi, a fashion designer, were among the victims, Ecuador’s state media reported. Spanish-language television company Telemundo also reported that its executive Jose Suarez was killed. Ecuador’s presidential office offered condolences to Sensi-Contugi’s family in a post on Wednesday afternoon.

The US State Department confirmed that five American citizens died in the Kenya crash. “The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said, according to CNN. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss,” the spokesperson added.

Kenya rescue effort hit by fire and rough terrain

The Kenya Red Cross said search and recovery operations were underway but were being slowed by difficult terrain and an active fire at the crash site. “Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, hampered by difficult terrain access and an active fire at the crash site,” it said in a post on X. “An additional team has been dispatched from Isiolo to reinforce the operation,” it added.

Lady Lori Helicopters, the aircraft operator, said the cause of the Kenya crash has not yet been determined. The Eurocopter EC130 B4 was travelling from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Ngiro River when it crashed, Kenya’s civil aviation authority said.

Kenya begins probe as investigators seek answers

The helicopter was manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and originally developed by Eurocopter. It is a single-engine aircraft capable of carrying five to seven passengers along with one pilot. Kenya’s Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into what caused the fatal crash.

The investigation will now focus on the circumstances surrounding the Kenya crash as recovery teams continue working at the difficult site. All seven people aboard the helicopter were killed.

(with inputs from ANI)

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