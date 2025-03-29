A Kenyan peacekeeper was killed in an ambush while on a United Nations patrol in the Central African Republic on Saturday.

A Kenyan peacekeeper was killed in an ambush while on a United Nations patrol in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Saturday, prompting widespread condemnation from the UN and local authorities, the Associated Press reported.

According to Florence Marchal, a spokesperson for the UN’s peacekeeping mission in CAR, the incident occurred near the village of Tabant, located 24 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Sémio in the country’s east. The peacekeeper, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was part of a routine patrol when the attack took place.

Valentine Rugwabiza, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the Central African Republic, strongly condemned the ambush, expressing shock and outrage over the loss. “This attack on peacekeepers whose mission is to protect civilian populations is despicable,” Rugwabiza said, according to AP.

The Central African Republic has been plagued by instability since 2013, when rebels seized control of the government, ousting President François Bozizé. Since then, the country has struggled to maintain peace, with various armed groups, including those involved in illegal mining activities, frequently clashing with government forces and peacekeepers.

In response to the deadly attack, government spokesperson Maxime Balalu said both government and law enforcement authorities were committed to bringing those responsible to justice. He vowed that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure accountability for the assault on the peacekeeper.

The violence occurred in a region that has long been vulnerable to militia and rebel activity. Despite CAR’s vast mineral wealth, the country remains one of the poorest in the world, with many rebel groups operating with little to no repercussions.