Monday, March 3, 2025
Kerala Man Shot Dead While Illegally Crossing Into Israel From Jordan

Kerala Man Thomas Gabriel Perera's relative, Edison, who accompanied him in the attempt, was also shot but survived.

Kerala Man Shot Dead While Illegally Crossing Into Israel From Jordan


An Indian man from Kerala, Thomas Gabriel Perera, was shot dead by Jordanian security forces while attempting to illegally cross the border into Israel, sources confirmed. The 47-year-old, a resident of Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram, had reportedly traveled to Jordan on a visitor visa before making the fatal attempt on February 10.

His relative, Edison, who accompanied him in the attempt, was also shot but survived. After receiving medical treatment in Jordan, Edison was deported to India and has since returned to Kerala.

Family’s Last Conversation with Perera

Perera’s family was unaware of his intentions until they received a two-minute call from him on February 9, just a day before the incident. His wife, recalling their last conversation, said, “He only spoke for two minutes. He just asked me to pray for him and ended the call.”

A relative added that Perera had left India on February 5 without informing anyone about his plans. “We had no idea what was going on. It was only when he reached Jordan that he informed us about his whereabouts. Then, on February 10, we received an email saying he had been shot and his body was in a government hospital there,” the relative said.

Indian Government Steps In

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Jordan confirmed Perera’s death and assured the family of its support in repatriating his mortal remains. “The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains,” it posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also coordinating with Jordanian officials to bring Perera’s body back to India.

Why Was He Trying to Cross the Border?

The reasons behind Perera’s illegal attempt to enter Israel remain unclear. He had previously worked in Kuwait for five years, but why he embarked on this dangerous journey is unknown. Some reports suggest he may have been misled or misinformed about crossing the border.

Meanwhile, Edison, the surviving relative, has not publicly shared details about their motivations or how they planned to enter Israel.

