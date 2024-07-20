Kerala Student Feared Drowned in Latvia, Rescue Efforts Hampered by Resource Limitations

Albin Shinto, a student hailing from Kerala, India, is feared to have drowned in the Jugla Canal in Riga, Latvia, on July 18. The incident occurred around 6 PM (IST) while Shinto was swimming with a group of friends, according to Latvia’s public broadcaster, LSM.

Eyewitnesses report that Shinto encountered difficulties and disappeared beneath the water. Arhik Haries, one of Shinto’s friends, recounted that they attempted to save him but were thwarted by strong waves. A passing fisherman managed to rescue the rest of the group, but Shinto was not found.

Rescue teams, including police and a diver, responded promptly, conducting a search for several hours. However, as night fell, the operation was suspended due to poor visibility and resource constraints. Rescuers informed the group that search efforts could not resume until Monday, given the limitations in conducting large-scale operations.

The news has left Shinto’s family in Kerala devastated. Haries expressed their anguish, stating, “His parents are crying in India. The Indian embassy is calling the police, but no one is helping us. We need to recover the body to bring closure to his family.”

The Indian Embassy in Latvia has acknowledged the incident on social media, stating, “The Embassy is in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. We remain in touch with the family and will continue to extend all possible help.”

