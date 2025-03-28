Speaking in Parliament, Blackman called for a statement from the government ahead of the massacre’s anniversary on April 13, highlighting the brutality of the British troops under General Dyer’s command in 1919.

Speaking in Parliament, Blackman called for a statement from the government ahead of the massacre’s anniversary on April 13, highlighting the brutality of the British troops under General Dyer’s command in 1919.

Remembering the Tragic Day

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains one of the darkest chapters of British colonial rule in India.

On April 13, 1919, thousands of innocent civilians, including men, women, and children, gathered peacefully at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar when British General Dyer ordered his troops to open fire.

The attack continued until ammunition was exhausted, resulting in around 1,500 deaths and 1,200 injuries.

Recalling the horror of the event, Blackman stated in Parliament, “Now, on the 13th of April, 1919, families gathered very peacefully in the Jallianwala Bagh to enjoy the sun, enjoy a day out with their families. General Dyer, on behalf of the British Army, marched his troops in and ordered his troops to fire on those innocent people until they ran out of ammunition.”

Calls for a Formal Apology

Blackman also pointed out that in 2019, then UK Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged the massacre as a stain on British colonial rule. However, her recognition fell short of an official apology.

“Could we have a statement from the government admitting to what went wrong and formally giving an apology to the people of India?” he asked.

Another MP supported Blackman’s demand, referring to the massacre as “one of the most notorious and shameful episodes in the history of British colonialism.”

She assured Parliament that she would ensure the foreign office ministers consider issuing a statement before the upcoming anniversary.

The Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Punjab stands as a somber reminder of this brutal event, with preserved bullet marks and the infamous well where people jumped in a desperate attempt to escape the gunfire.

Mahatma Gandhi had declared after the tragedy, “The impossible men of India shall rise and liberate their motherland.”

Meanwhile, Rabindranath Tagore renounced his knighthood, condemning the act as “without parallel in the history of civilized government.”

Kesari 2: Bringing the Story to the Big Screen

The tragic episode of Jallianwala Bagh will soon be revisited in Bollywood with Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar.

The film will focus on the life of C. Sankaran, the lawyer who fought the case against the British government and General Dyer for their heinous actions.

Following the success of Kesari, which depicted the bravery of Indian soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi, this sequel aims to shed light on the relentless pursuit of justice after the massacre.

The film is expected to reignite conversations around the historical injustice and further amplify calls for an official apology.

(With Inputs from ANI)

