Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • KFC, Bata Outlet Attacked In Bangladesh By Mob, 49 Arrested, 2 Cases Filed

KFC, Bata Outlet Attacked In Bangladesh By Mob, 49 Arrested, 2 Cases Filed

Following a wave of vandalism targeting businesses during Monday’s nationwide protest against Israel’s offensive on Gaza, two cases have now been filed, according to a statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

KFC, Bata Outlet Attacked In Bangladesh By Mob, 49 Arrested, 2 Cases Filed


Following a wave of vandalism targeting businesses during Monday’s nationwide protest against Israel’s offensive on Gaza, two cases have now been filed, according to a statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

The statement, issued Tuesday, confirmed that law enforcement agencies are preparing to file more cases in connection with the attacks, which spanned at least six districts.

“In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators,” the CAO said. “Additionally, our law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended.”

The CAO has called on the public to come forward with any information that may assist investigators, stressing that such acts are not only illegal but also a direct threat to public order.

“These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law,” the statement read. “Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable.”

The violence took place amid a countrywide “No Work, No School” campaign in solidarity with Palestine. The protest, driven largely by students and members of the public, led to mass rallies, marches, and shutdowns across the country.

At least 16 outlets—ranging from global fast-food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut to international brands like Bata—were targeted over alleged ties to Israeli products. Protesters also attacked stores selling beverages like Coca-Cola and 7 Up. Police say the breakdown of the attacks includes five in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, one in Cumilla, and one in Bogura. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Must Read: 10 Years Of MUDRA Scheme, PM Modi Interacts With MUDRA Beneficiaries

 

Filed under

Bata kfc

newsx

Adani’s Colombo Terminal Commences Operations: Landmark Achievement in India–Sri Lanka Maritime Partnership
In a shocking incident dr

Unnao Man Arrested After Filming Instagram Reel While Lying On Railway Tracks
newsx

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined By BCCI: Here’s Why
newsx

Daughter Robs Alzheimer’s-Stricken Mum Of £216k, You Won’t Believe What She Spent It On
Popular Kerala-based YouT

Home Birth Horror In Kerala: Woman Dies,YouTuber Husband Arrested For Negligence
newsx

Big Win For MK Stalin: Supreme Court’s Landmark Verdict On Governor’s Powers In Tamil Nadu...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani’s Colombo Terminal Commences Operations: Landmark Achievement in India–Sri Lanka Maritime Partnership

Adani’s Colombo Terminal Commences Operations: Landmark Achievement in India–Sri Lanka Maritime Partnership

Unnao Man Arrested After Filming Instagram Reel While Lying On Railway Tracks

Unnao Man Arrested After Filming Instagram Reel While Lying On Railway Tracks

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined By BCCI: Here’s Why

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined By BCCI: Here’s Why

Daughter Robs Alzheimer’s-Stricken Mum Of £216k, You Won’t Believe What She Spent It On

Daughter Robs Alzheimer’s-Stricken Mum Of £216k, You Won’t Believe What She Spent It On

Home Birth Horror In Kerala: Woman Dies,YouTuber Husband Arrested For Negligence

Home Birth Horror In Kerala: Woman Dies,YouTuber Husband Arrested For Negligence

Entertainment

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank