KFC, Bata Outlet Attacked In Bangladesh By Mob, 49 Arrested, 2 Cases Filed

Following a wave of vandalism targeting businesses during Monday’s nationwide protest against Israel’s offensive on Gaza, two cases have now been filed, according to a statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

The statement, issued Tuesday, confirmed that law enforcement agencies are preparing to file more cases in connection with the attacks, which spanned at least six districts.

🚨SHOCKING I&lamists in #Bangladesh attacked , looted and vandalised a #KFC restaurant after believing in RUMOUR that KFC is owned by Jews. Advertisement · Scroll to continue They first ate all the food items before vandalising the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/2AAvgYKcH2 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 7, 2025

“In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators,” the CAO said. “Additionally, our law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended.”

Bangladeshi Islamists have vandalised the following outlets for supposedly being pro-Israel 1) KFC outlets in Srihatta, Chattagram, Khulna & Barishal 2) A Pizza Hut outlet & a number of Coca-Cola signboards in Chattagram..@TulsiGabbard @tathagata2 @hindupost @HinduHate pic.twitter.com/KPugNDJLC7 — Vladimir Adityanath (@VladAdiReturns) April 7, 2025

The CAO has called on the public to come forward with any information that may assist investigators, stressing that such acts are not only illegal but also a direct threat to public order.

“These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law,” the statement read. “Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable.”

The violence took place amid a countrywide “No Work, No School” campaign in solidarity with Palestine. The protest, driven largely by students and members of the public, led to mass rallies, marches, and shutdowns across the country.

At least 16 outlets—ranging from global fast-food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut to international brands like Bata—were targeted over alleged ties to Israeli products. Protesters also attacked stores selling beverages like Coca-Cola and 7 Up. Police say the breakdown of the attacks includes five in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, one in Cumilla, and one in Bogura. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

