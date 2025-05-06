Khaleda Zia Returns to Bangladesh – Here’s Is Why It Matters | Explained

Bangladesh’s ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to the country from London on Tuesday after four months of medical treatment.

Bangladesh’s ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to the country from London on Tuesday after four months of medical treatment.

Khaleda Zia’s return to Bangladesh after months of medical treatment in London is not just a personal milestone—it’s a major political development with implications for the country’s future, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Who Is Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia is one of Bangladesh’s most prominent political figures. The 78-year-old has served as the country’s prime minister three times, and for decades, she has been locked in a bitter rivalry with another former premier, Sheikh Hasina. Zia is also the widow of Ziaur Rahman, a former military chief-turned-president who was assassinated in 1981.

Since the early 1990s, Zia and Hasina have dominated the country’s political landscape, alternately holding power following the return of democracy after the fall of President H.M. Ershad.

Why Did She Leave and Why Is Her Return Significant?

Zia left Bangladesh in January for advanced medical treatment in London, facilitated by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arranged her transport both to and from the UK, the report said. Her health conditions are serious, and she has not appeared at any public rallies in recent years.

But her return this week—arriving by a special air ambulance and welcomed by thousands of flag-waving supporters—has symbolic weight, especially for her party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). According to the AP report, Zia landed at 10:43 a.m. on Tuesday and was greeted by senior party leaders at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Sitting in a wheelchair, she smiled and waved at well-wishers lining the streets.

What’s Happening Politically in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is currently governed by an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus. This government came to power after Sheikh Hasina was ousted during a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Although the fall of Hasina was seen as a potential return to democratic norms, doubts have grown about whether Yunus’s government is committed to holding timely national elections, reports suggest. While officials have said elections may take place in December 2025 or by June 2026, many in the opposition are demanding immediate electoral timelines, per AP.

Zia’s party, led in her absence by her exiled son Tarique Rahman, has been vocal in pressing for elections to be held by December. Her physical return to the country now strengthens the party’s push.

What Are the Stakes?

According to BNP secretary-general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Zia’s presence is crucial at this moment. “This is a joyous moment for us and the nation. At this crucial time for democracy, her presence marks a significant day for the country. We believe that Khaleda Zia’s return will facilitate the path to democratic transition,” he told reporters on Tuesday, according to AP.

Under Hasina’s previous government, the BNP and other opposition parties had either boycotted elections or accused the ruling Awami League of vote-rigging. Zia herself was jailed for 17 years in two corruption cases her party claims were politically motivated.

