In connection with $ 250,000, foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was sentenced on February 8. The charitable trust was named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman. Latest reports reveal that her bail petition has been stayed by the SC.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has put a hold on the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on bail in a corruption case for which she was sentenced to five years imprisonment on February 8. This has become a major setback for her political ambitions in this year’s general election. According to the case, 72-year-old Zia was involved in a fraudulent connection of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) that was meant for Zia Orphanage Trust, which was named after her late military-turned-politician husband Ziaur Rahman.

In connection with the same, Zia’s son Tarique Rahman had also been sentenced to serve 10-year jail terms along with other four persons in the case. However, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was out on four-month interim bail. Latest reports reveal that on March 19 four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed an order to stay the former prime minister’s release until May 8, which was ordered by the High court in the case.

ALSO READ: 2 weeks before death, Stephen Hawking predicted that world would end

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told a leading daily, “After the Supreme Court released the order today, has been barred getting released from jail till May 8.” He further said that all the judges passed the order with one accord after probing into the records of the case. The report said the apex court asked the ACC and government to submit concise statements separately on the appeal in two weeks after receiving the leave-granting order, which Zia has also been ordered to do the same. Meanwhile, a concise statement contains the points on arguments of the appeals the lawyer had placed before the court. On Supreme Court not assigning any reason for granting a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the ACC and government against HC order of bail to his client Zia’s lawyer commented that it is an unprecedented move.

This is the second time that the court has turned down Khaleda’s ‘leave to appeal’ petition and asked her to face trial in the court. Earlier she was indicted on two graft charges brought by the ACC on March 19, 2014. According to AAC a huge amount of money was misused which belonged to the two charities, the other being the Zia Charitable Trust while Zia was Prime Minister during the year 2001 to 2006.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Put-in Russian President’s seat for record fourth term

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App