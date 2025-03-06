Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Khalistani Extremists Attempt To Attack S Jaishankar In London, Indian Flag Torn In Police Presence- Watch!

Khalistani Extremists Attempt To Attack S Jaishankar In London, Indian Flag Torn In Police Presence- Watch!

Jaishankar’s trip to the United Kingdom, scheduled from March 4 to 9, aims to strengthen the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership. His agenda includes discussions on trade, healthcare, education, defence collaboration, and people-to-people ties.

Khalistani Extremists Attempt To Attack S Jaishankar In London, Indian Flag Torn In Police Presence- Watch!

EAM Jaishankar gets heckled in London


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar encountered a tense situation in London when Khalistani extremists attempted to attack him as he departed from a discussion at Chatham House.

A video shared by THE_SQUADR0N (@THE_SQUADR0N) shows a protester rushing towards Jaishankar’s car and tearing the Indian national flag in plain sight of London police officers. Despite this act of vandalism, the officers reportedly did not intervene, as per a report by a publication.

 

Pro-Khalistan Demonstration Outside Venue

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters had assembled outside Chatham House, waving flags and voicing their opposition to Jaishankar’s presence. According to ANI, the demonstrators attempted to disrupt his engagements, showcasing their resistance to his visit.

Jaishankar’s Official Visit to the UK

As part of his visit, Jaishankar is set to meet British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other senior officials. These discussions are expected to address geopolitical concerns, security cooperation, and bilateral trade agreements.

After concluding his engagements in the UK, Jaishankar will travel to Ireland from March 6 to 7. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris and other key officials. His itinerary also includes an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Ireland, strengthening India’s outreach efforts.

Security Concerns for Indian Officials Abroad

This incident in London underscores the growing security challenges faced by Indian officials overseas, especially in regions where pro-Khalistan demonstrations are becoming more frequent.

Similar protests have taken place in other cities, raising concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats during international visits. The lack of police action in this case has sparked questions regarding the security measures provided to foreign dignitaries in the UK.

