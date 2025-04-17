Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Khamenei Sends Letter To Putin Ahead Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks. Here’s What It Says

Khamenei Sends Letter To Putin Ahead Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks. Here’s What It Says

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei sent his foreign minister to Moscow with a letter for Putin, outlining key points on nuclear talks with the US.

Khamenei Sends Letter To Putin Ahead Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks. Here’s What It Says

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei sent his foreign minister to Moscow with a letter for Putin, outlining key points on nuclear talks with the US.


Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sent his foreign minister to Moscow on Thursday with a letter for Russian President Vladimir Putin, outlining key points regarding nuclear negotiations with the US, Reuters reported. The move comes amid intensifying tensions between Tehran and Washington, with President Donald Trump having threatened military action against the Islamic Republic in case no deal is reached.

Trump has repeatedly issued threats of bombing Iran and imposing tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Iranian oil should Tehran fail to reach a resolution with Washington over its nuclear program. The US has also moved additional warplanes into the region as a show of force.

The US and Iranian officials held talks in Oman last week, which both sides described as “positive and constructive.” Ahead of the second round of talks scheduled for this weekend in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed the country’s stance on its nuclear program, reportedly saying Tehran’s right to enrich uranium is “not negotiable.”

“We always had close consultations with our friends China and Russia. Now it is a good opportunity to do so with Russian officials,” Araqchi said in an interview with Iranian state television, according to Reuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Message to Putin

Araqchi, who met with Putin in the Kremlin after delivering the letter, reportedly said that the correspondence addressed both regional and bilateral issues. The letter comes as Iran seeks to maintain its nuclear rights while facing mounting pressure from the US and its allies.

Russia, a longstanding ally of Iran, has played a key role in the nuclear negotiations due to its status as a veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council and a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—which Trump unilaterally pulled out of in 2018.

Western powers have expressed concerns that Iran is enriching uranium to levels far beyond what would be necessary for a civilian nuclear energy program, warning that the country’s actions are inching closer to the threshold for developing a nuclear weapon. Iran, however, has consistently denied any intent to pursue nuclear weapons, asserting its right to a peaceful nuclear program.

Earlier this year, Russia and Iran signed a 20-year deal, though it did not include a mutual defense clause. Moscow has also procured weapons from Tehran, reports suggest.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has suggested that any military strike against Iran would be “illegal and unacceptable.”

ALSO READ: Russia’s Top Court Removes Taliban From Terror Groups List

Filed under

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Donald Trump 2.0 President Vladimir Putin US-Iran Nuclear Talks

A California judge may de

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far
Florida State University

Active Shooter At Florida State University’s Student Union: What We Know So Far
Iranian leader Ali Khamen

Khamenei Sends Letter To Putin Ahead Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks. Here’s What It Says
newsx

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila
Alphabet Inc.’s Google

Google Holds Illegal Monopolies in Online Ad Tech, US Judge Says
newsx

APSEZ Acquires 50 MTPA Capacity NQXT Australia, Accelerating Path To One Billion Tonnes P.A. By...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far

Active Shooter At Florida State University’s Student Union: What We Know So Far

Active Shooter At Florida State University’s Student Union: What We Know So Far

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Google Holds Illegal Monopolies in Online Ad Tech, US Judge Says

Google Holds Illegal Monopolies in Online Ad Tech, US Judge Says

APSEZ Acquires 50 MTPA Capacity NQXT Australia, Accelerating Path To One Billion Tonnes P.A. By 2030

APSEZ Acquires 50 MTPA Capacity NQXT Australia, Accelerating Path To One Billion Tonnes P.A. By...

Entertainment

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave