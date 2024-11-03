Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Khamenei Threatens Israel And US With ‘A Crushing Response’ To Israel’s Airstrikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued strong threats against Israel and the United States, promising a “crushing response” to recent airstrikes that targeted Iranian military sites. This statement comes after Israel’s attack on October 26, which Iran claims resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals and damaged crucial military facilities.

Tensions escalated following Iran’s missile barrage on October 1, where it fired 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, causing panic among the Israeli population, although the damage was relatively minor. With both sides engaging in retaliatory strikes, the risk of a broader conflict in the already volatile Middle East is increasing, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and escalating tensions in Lebanon.

Khamenei’s remarks were released in a video by state media, emphasizing that both Israel and the U.S. would face significant consequences for their actions against Iran. He did not specify when or how Iran would retaliate. Meanwhile, the U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the region, deploying additional naval and air assets in response to Iran’s activities.

Iran’s economy is struggling under international sanctions, and the Iranian rial has fallen dramatically in value, hitting near an all-time low. General Mohammad Ali Naini of the Revolutionary Guard warned that Iran’s response would be strategic and beyond the understanding of its enemies, implying a calculated yet powerful retaliation.

As the situation develops, both sides remain on high alert, with the potential for further military engagement looming.

