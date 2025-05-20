Khamenei To Trump: Iran Won’t Budge, Leader Rejects ‘Nonsense’ Demands

These actions, seen by many as a show of force, were accompanied by renewed threats of sanctions and even military strikes if Tehran did not rein in its nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has openly criticized the United States over its position in nuclear negotiations, calling Washington’s demands unreasonable and unworkable. In a rare public rebuke, Khamenei made it clear that Tehran has no plans to yield to pressure from the U.S. administration, especially under former President Donald Trump.

Stalemate Over Enrichment Demands

With little optimism about the talks progressing, Khamenei questioned the point of continuing negotiations.

“I don’t think nuclear talks with the US will bring any result. I don’t know what will happen,” he said when asked about the current state of discussions.

He took particular issue with America’s demand that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, describing the condition as “excessive and outrageous.”

After four rounds of talks, frustration is growing in Tehran. Khamenei directly criticized U.S. persistence on the “no enrichment” clause, calling it “nonsense” and reaffirming Iran’s firm stance that the issue is “non-negotiable.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi echoed the sentiment, noting that while a date for a fifth round has been proposed, Iran has not agreed to it yet.

“A date has been suggested but we have not yet accepted it,” he said, adding that Rome is being discussed as a possible venue.

Iran Slams U.S. Strategy as Illogical

Araqchi went further by criticizing the nature of the American proposals. He suggested the tone and approach from Washington are making meaningful progress difficult.

“We are witnessing positions on the US side that do not go along with any logic and are creating problems for the negotiations. That’s why we have not determined the next round of talks. We are reviewing the matter and hope logic will ultimately prevail,” he explained.

With both countries refusing to budge, especially on uranium enrichment, the diplomatic standoff is growing deeper. Tehran has made it clear it will not compromise under pressure while Washington remains inflexible in its demands.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, issued veiled threats aimed at forcing Iran’s hand, saying, “move quickly or something bad is going to happen.”

Military Pressure and Nuclear Tensions

Trump’s warnings were not just rhetoric. During heightened tensions, the U.S. deployed two aircraft carriers, USS Carl Vinson and USS Harry S. Truman, to the Arabian Sea. Alongside them, six B-2 stealth bombers were positioned at Diego Garcia, a key military base in the Indian Ocean.

These actions, seen by many as a show of force, were accompanied by renewed threats of sanctions and even military strikes if Tehran did not rein in its nuclear ambitions.

The U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, added to the pressure by arguing that Iran’s uranium enrichment far exceeds what is needed for peaceful purposes.

“For civilian purposes, 3.67 per cent uranium enrichment is enough,” Witkoff said.

Currently, Iran is enriching uranium up to 60 per cent, just a short technical step away from weapons-grade purity.

“This cannot be allowed,” Witkoff stated firmly.

Trump supported this view by saying, “Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. These are radicalised people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

As both nations stand firm, hopes for a new nuclear deal seem to be rapidly fading, with political rhetoric overtaking diplomatic engagement.

