Kharkiv Under Siege: Casualties Rise After Russian Strikes

Russian strikes targeted high-rise apartment blocks in Kharkiv, leaving many wounded in a second nighttime attack this week.

On Saturday night, bombs fell on the Shevchenkivsky district, located north of Kharkiv’s center. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that nine residential buildings were damaged, including both 16- and nine-story structures.

A total of 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child. This incident follows another attack on Friday night that resulted in 15 injuries, including two children aged 10 and 12.

Weapons Used in the Attacks

Ukrainian officials noted that KAB-type aerial glide bombs were deployed in both strikes. These retrofitted Soviet munitions have wreaked havoc across eastern Ukraine in recent months.

Drone and Missile Strikes

In addition to the Kharkiv attacks, Russia launched 80 Shahed drones and two missiles at Ukraine overnight into Sunday. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 71 of the drones, while six others were lost to electronic warfare measures.

Civilian Impact Beyond Kharkiv

The violence has affected other areas as well. In Nikopol, a drone strike on a passenger vehicle resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a woman, injuring two others, including a 4-year-old.

Additionally, a Russian artillery strike in Kurakhove killed one person, as Russian forces press their advance through Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

This series of attacks highlights the persistent danger to civilians in Ukraine. Local authorities are assessing the damage and providing aid to those impacted, while preparing for possible further escalations in the conflict.

