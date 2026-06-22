‘Will Go To War’: Pakistan Issues Fresh Threat To India Over Indus Water Treaty Abeyance

The war rhetoric from Pakistan continues. In its latest episode, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a warning of military action against India over water security concerns after New Delhi reiterated that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged. The threatening comments were made at a time when Pakistan is facing growing domestic instability and an intensifying internal water crisis that experts have linked to longstanding resource mismanagement. Speaking to ARY News on Saturday, Asif directly linked water access to Pakistan’s national security and warned of a possible military response.

“The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely,” he said.

The Pakistani minister further stated that Islamabad could consider military action if it determined that India was moving at what he described as an “alarming speed” to interfere with Pakistan’s water supplies.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

India has maintained its position on suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty following the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 that killed 26 people. New Delhi has stated that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and concrete action against cross-border terror infrastructure.

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has historically allowed Pakistan to utilise nearly 80 per cent of the Indus water basin for agricultural requirements. However, concerns have emerged over Pakistan’s ability to effectively manage its available water resources. The Indus Waters Treaty established a framework for water sharing and information exchange between India and Pakistan regarding the Indus River system and its five tributaries, Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab.

We will go to war with India 🇮🇳 if they do not change their behavior regarding water. Because water is life, and they are taking it away from us. • Pak Defence Minister: Khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/GAuwUqtdVO — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) June 20, 2026

Under the treaty arrangement, waters from the western rivers, Chenab, Jhelum and Indus, were allocated to Pakistan, while India received unrestricted rights over the eastern rivers, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. India also retained limited rights to use water from the western rivers for specified purposes including non-consumptive uses, agriculture, domestic requirements and hydroelectric power generation.

‘Weaponsizing Water’

During his remarks, Asif accused India of “weaponising water”, alleging manipulation of water flows in the Chenab River and withholding of hydrological data. However, while making those allegations, the minister acknowledged that he did not possess updated information regarding developments over the past year. He nonetheless referred to earlier inspections conducted by Pakistani teams, claiming they had carried out “around 115 inspections”.

At the same time, Pakistan’s internal water management challenges have intensified, with a severe water crisis affecting nearly one-third of the population, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

‘India Ensuring Indus Water Doesn’t Reach Pakistan’

Asif’s comments followed comments by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who suggested that India aims to completely stop the flow of Indus waters to Pakistan by June 2028. Patil said India continues to act in line with the Centre’s decision to keep the treaty under abeyance.

“It still stands; rather, the treaty has been kept in abeyance. And since Prime Minister Modi took this decision, every effort is being made to ensure not a single drop flows there. Under the Prime Minister’s directives, home minister Amit Shah is also personally monitoring the matter, and we are actively working on it,” Patil told news agency ANI while discussing the Indus Water Treaty.

He added, “I believe the work is proceeding in a time-bound manner, and the flow of Indus water to Pakistan will stop, as I can say. It is certain, not a single drop of water will go in the coming years; I can tell you that much…”

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