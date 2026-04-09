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Home > World News > Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, urging Muslim nations to stay vigilant.

Khawaja Asif urges the Muslim world to safeguard Iran ceasefire (IMAGE: X)
Khawaja Asif urges the Muslim world to safeguard Iran ceasefire (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 9, 2026 16:25:21 IST

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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

IRAN ISRAEL WAR: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sounded optimistic on Wednesday about the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, but he didn’t stop there; he called on the entire Muslim world not to let their guard down and to protect these hard-won gains.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister announced that Iran, the US, and their allies had all agreed to stop fighting right away everywhere, even in Lebanon. 

He went a step further, inviting delegations from both sides to Islamabad on April 10 to work out a definitive peace deal.

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Khawaja Asif Urges Muslims to Stay Alert as Trump Backs US-Iran Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump gave his stamp of approval to the truce just before a key deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it “a big day for world peace” and made it clear the US supports stability in the region, especially keeping ships moving safely through those critical waters.

When Asif spoke in the National Assembly, he said, “May we succeed in building peace and reconciliation, but the Muslim Ummah needs to stay sharp and defend what we’ve achieved. There are always threats to peace.”

Pakistan Calls for Muslim Unity

He made a point of highlighting Pakistan’s central role in bringing the two sides to the table and pushing for dialogue across the Persian Gulf.

“We have brothers on both sides of the Gulf, and we’re doing our part for peace,” Asif said. He reminded everyone that Islam stands for peace and reconciliation. Wrapping up, he noted that these recent breakthroughs have given Pakistan a fresh status on the world stage.

The Defence Minister warned about Israel’s growing presence around the world, saying, “Israel’s influence has reached Europe, the US, and even the Arab world. Right now, Pakistan has a real chance to take the lead in pushing back against it.”

Khawaja Asif: True Enemy Is India And Israel

Asif made it clear that Pakistan is ready to step up and lead the Muslim world. He called on Muslim countries to recognise who their true, lasting enemies are: India in South Asia and Israel in the Gulf.

He went on to say there hasn’t been a moment in Pakistan’s 75-year history that felt quite like this. “Last year, we actually won a war against our eternal enemy. Because of that, Pakistan’s standing has grown a lot in the world.”

Now, he pointed out, Pakistan is getting praise everywhere from European capitals to Muslim countries, across our region, and even among our allies. “This kind of pride and respect is something we’ve never seen in our 78 years,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq added that the US-Iran ceasefire stands as a historic achievement and a proud moment for everyone in Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s genuine efforts paid off, and the fact that the US and Iran announced a ceasefire in the Middle East proves it.

ALSO READ: Big Move By Donald Trump: JD Vance-Led US Team To Hold Iran Talks In Pakistan As Israel Bombs Lebanon, Tehran Questions Negotiations

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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

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