North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to Beijing and held crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Chinese media. The trip reportedly took place from March 25 to 28 and was kept a secret for security reasons. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation of the world and the Korean peninsula. If reports are to be believed, the Chinese president will now visit North Korea soon after he accepted Kim’s invitation.

After the meeting, Xi Jinping said that under the new circumstances, he is willing to keep frequent contacts with Kim Jong-un through various forms such as exchange of visits, and sending special envoys and letters to each other. “We speak highly of this visit. This is a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality, the international and regional structure and the general situation of China-DPRK ties. This should not and will not change because of any single event at a particular time,” said Xi Jinping.

During the meeting, Kim stressed that the condition of North Korea is getting better and a motion will be in place to commence peace talks with other countries. “It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearization on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il,” the North Korean leader said.

According to Xinhua News, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea is willing to have the dialogue with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries. The North Korean autocrat is touted to meet the United States President Donald Trump after both the leaders had an amicable exchange of messages earlier.

