North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un is willing to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, say media reports. The development comes days after Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to China late last month. Last month, Washington shocked the world after it announced that the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will be held in the May end.

Ahead of the meeting between the United States President Donald Trump and North Korean supreme leader Kim-jong-un, reports published in the US media have suggested that North Korea is ready to discuss to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula with Washington. This is the first official communication between both countries as previously they talked about the denuclearisation and other issues through South-Korean channels. According to the White House officials, the US has confirmed that Kim Jong-un is agreed to talk about denuclearisation.

The development between both countries comes days after Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to China. Last month, Washington shocked the world after it announced that the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will be held by May end. However, the official details such as venue or date of the meeting are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, officials in North Korea have not confirmed the reports that it is willing to negotiate over its own nuclear arsenal.

ALSO READ: India at CWG 2018 LIVE: Shooter Jitu Rai wins gold; Mehuli Ghosh claims silver in 10m air rifle

The security experts in the US says that Donald Trump will continue to pressurise Pyongyang to give up its nuclear missile programme, fuel enrichment. But, they also say that arbitrary leader Kim Jong-un will lay some conditions such as demand of US security forces to leave the nuclear peninsula, withdrawal of Washington nuclear umbrella promise to discourage attacks on its ally South Korea.

Before meeting US president, Kim Jong-un will meet South Korean president late last month. The diplomatic conversation between both countries started after North Korea sent its athletes and Kim’s sister in the Winter Olympics held at South Korean city Pyeongchang.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to Beijing and held crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Chinese media. The trip reportedly took place from March 25 to 28 and was kept a secret for security reasons. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation of the world and the Korean peninsula. If reports are to be believed, the Chinese president will now visit North Korea soon after he accepted Kim’s invitation

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly election 2018: BJP releases first list of 72 candidates, fields Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura

ALSO READ: We won’t dilute SC/ST Atrocities Act, says Nirmala Sitharaman

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App