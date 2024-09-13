Kim Jong Un Tours Uranium Enrichment Facility, Giving Rare Glimpse Of North Korean Nuclear Program

New images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touring what state media identified as a uranium enrichment facility have provided a rare glimpse into the country's secretive nuclear weapons program.

A report from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday stated that Kim visited the facility, described as a bright and sterile warehouse with long rows of cylindrical machinery, which is used to produce weapons-grade nuclear material for North Korea’s expanding arsenal.

The report follows North Korea’s continued illegal development of its nuclear weapons program, as it also strengthens ties with Russia, raising significant concerns in the West about the country’s direction under Kim.

North Korea’s growing nuclear power status

While the location and date of Kim’s visit were not disclosed, KCNA made it clear that the visit aimed to set out a “long-term plan for increasing the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials.”

Experts believe the images, which show Kim alongside men in military uniforms and lab coats, highlight North Korea’s growing confidence in its nuclear power status.

Observers say that Kim appears to be very confident and is keen on ensuring that his calls for a significant increase in nuclear capabilities are understood. Panda also noted that these revelations give weight to North Korea’s plans and demonstrate significant progress in their enrichment capabilities.

Kim has frequently addressed this topic in recent years, including this week. In a speech marking North Korea’s 76th anniversary on Monday, he reiterated his goal to dramatically expand the regime’s nuclear arsenal, echoing his past aggressive rhetoric.

Kim Jong Un expresses satisfaction with the country’s nuclear sector

During the visit to the enrichment facility, Kim reportedly expressed satisfaction with the country’s nuclear sector’s technical advancements and emphasized the need to increase the number of centrifuges to boost production, according to state media.

Defense analysts remark that the timing of this disclosure is significant. He suggested that by revealing highly enriched uranium and production facilities, North Korea is signaling that the world must accept it as a nuclear state. Furthermore, Park pointed out that by showing these facilities, Kim is stating that denuclearization is no longer a realistic option for North Korea.

This revelation comes amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the West, with the U.S. and its allies accusing North Korea of supplying military aid to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite substantial evidence of such transfers, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations.

Nuclear facility’s location not disclosed

In June, North Korea and Russia pledged to provide mutual military support if either was attacked, following a landmark defense agreement reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang.

Since the KCNA report did not reveal the facility’s location, it remains unclear whether the images depict a site already known to international observers, such as the Yongbyon nuclear research facility, or a new location. North Korea is believed to have multiple uranium enrichment sites.

Observers feel that while it’s uncertain whether the site can be identified from the images, it is the first time such detailed visuals of this setup have been seen.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons

The last time North Korea conducted a nuclear bomb test was in 2017. The explosion at its Punggye-ri test site had a force, or “yield,” estimated between 100-370 kilotons. A 100-kiloton bomb is six times more powerful than the one the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. North Korea claimed this was its first thermonuclear device, the most powerful type of atomic weapon.

However, analysts suggest that North Korea might be aiming to test a smaller nuclear warhead with similar explosive power. North Korea appears to be testing a miniaturized warhead that can be fitted onto various missiles, including short-range ones.

North Korea has previously conducted six underground tests at Punggye-ri. In 2018, it announced plans to shut the site down, stating it had “verified” its nuclear capabilities. Some tunnels at the site were later blown up in front of foreign journalists. However, North Korea did not allow international experts to confirm whether the site was rendered unusable.