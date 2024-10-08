Kim Jong Un Vows To Accelerate North Korea’s Nuclear Ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced plans to expedite his country’s journey toward becoming a military superpower with nuclear capabilities, stating that he would not rule out their use in response to an enemy attack, as reported by state news agency KCNA on Tuesday.

Kim specifically criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for collaborating with the United States to destabilize the region, arguing that such actions obscure South Korea’s lack of adequate strategic weapons. He referred to Yoon’s recent remarks as “tasteless and vulgar,” suggesting they reflect a misguided faith in U.S. strength.

“We have no intention of attacking South Korea,” Kim stated during a speech at the Kim Jong Un National Defense University. He emphasized that any military response would be conditional: “If the enemies try to use force against our country, our military will use all offensive power without hesitation, including nuclear weapons.”

He declared, “Our steps toward becoming a military superpower and a nuclear power will accelerate.” North Korea has pursued a nuclear weapons program for decades and is believed to possess enough fissile materials to produce numerous warheads, having conducted six underground nuclear tests.

Last week, South Korea celebrated its annual Armed Forces Day, showcasing a ballistic missile capable of carrying a large warhead and featuring a flyover by a U.S. strategic bomber. In his address, Yoon warned North Korea against nuclear aggression, stating that such an act would lead to the end of the North Korean regime.

KCNA reported Kim’s remarks coincided with a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, which is expected to discuss potential constitutional amendments. Observers are keenly watching for changes that could formalize Kim’s declaration that unification is no longer possible, recognizing the South as a separate entity and a “principal enemy.” This marks a significant departure from the long-held goal of national unification and previous efforts to improve relations, including a 2018 summit where leaders vowed to avoid war.

In a separate note, KCNA mentioned that Kim sent a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to him as his “closest comrade” and expressing a desire to elevate the strategic and cooperative ties between their countries.

