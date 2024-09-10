Kim Jong Un Vows to Expand Nuclear Arsenal Amid Rising Tensions with US and Allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to dramatically expand his country’s nuclear weapons capabilities and prepare his troops for combat. In a fiery speech marking the 76th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, Kim accused the United States and its allies of forming a “nuclear-based military bloc” in the region, intensifying tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim stated that his nuclear force would be “fully ready for combat,” with no limits on the growth of his military power. “We are now perfectly carrying out the policy on building the nuclear armed forces on increasing the number of nuclear weapons by geometrical progression,” he declared, describing the mission as both a “duty and right to existence,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Response to Regional Defense Alliances

Kim’s vow to bolster North Korea’s military strength comes in response to South Korea’s efforts to deepen its defense cooperation with the United States and Japan. The three countries signed an agreement on joint military training in July, further solidified during a major trilateral summit hosted by US President Joe Biden at Camp David in August 2023.

In a move to counter these alliances, North Korea recently announced the deployment of 250 new mobile launchers for ballistic missiles, capable of delivering nuclear strikes on South Korea and US military forces stationed in the region. This deployment marks one of the most significant displays of North Korea’s missile capabilities under Kim Jong Un’s leadership. Additionally, North Korea revealed a series of new suicide attack drones, further showcasing its growing arsenal.

Potential Nuclear Test Looms as Tensions Rise

Amid escalating tensions, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s national security adviser, Shin Wonsik, warned that North Korea might conduct a nuclear test around the time of the November US presidential election. Such a move would likely be aimed at increasing North Korea’s global profile and pressuring the United States.

In his recent speech, Kim boasted about the “wonderful military strength” North Korea had achieved in recent months but did not provide specific details. On Sunday, North Korea also unveiled a new 12-axled missile launcher, sparking speculation about the potential development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea’s Ongoing Military Provocations

North Korea has consistently lashed out at joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, responding by sending thousands of trash-laden balloons across the border in recent months. In a statement, Kim emphasized North Korea’s commitment to enhancing its nuclear force, stating, “The DPRK will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states.”

Economic Struggles Amid Flood Damage

Despite his focus on military expansion, Kim also addressed the nation’s economic challenges, noting that crop harvests have been satisfactory this year despite severe flood damage in the northern regions. Torrential rains and floods in late July wreaked havoc on the city of Sinuiju, a key trade hub connected to China, and the nearby county of Uiju. The extreme weather destroyed around 4,100 homes, disrupted roads and railways, and devastated about 3,000 hectares of farmland.

While the exact death toll from the floods remains unclear, South Korean media outlets have reported that hundreds may have been killed, citing unnamed government sources. North Korean state media, however, has not reported any casualties.