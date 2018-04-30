During his unprecedented talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised to shut down his nuclear weapons in May. However, the Moon's spokesperson said North Korean leader has demanded United States promise to not invade his country. Kim also said he will invite experts and journalists from the US and South Korea to disclose the nuclear process.

Reacting to the Kim promise to abandon missiles, United States national security advisor John R Bolton said, “ Well, we’ve heard this before. This is the North Korean propaganda playbook is an infinitely rich resource.” Bolton added that disclosure should be verified by the international agencies and we need evidence from them, not just statement. The talks between North and South Korea has prepared a base for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who once threatened each other to fire nuclear missiles. However, Kim’s statement to shut down nuclear weapons appreciated by countries across the world.

During their recent summit in South Korea, Kim and Moon promised to work towards the complete denuclearisation of Korea peninsula. The spokesperson of Moon, Yoon Young-chan said, “North Korea has said that if we build trust and frequent meetings with the United States on the promise of not invading our country. Then why would we require nuclear weapons? ”

According to reports, this is not the first time that North Korea has promised to give up his nuclear weapons. Earlier, the North Korean leader had made same claims at many occasions with maybe no attention of abiding them.

