Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal, Denounces U.S., South Korea, and Japan Military Cooperation

Kim Jong Un is doubling down on his nuclear ambitions, dismissing renewed diplomatic efforts as U.S.-led military ties in the region grow stronger. Despite Trump's overtures, North Korea is forging closer bonds with Russia while pushing back against Western engagement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal, Denounces U.S., South Korea, and Japan Military Cooperation

Kim Jong Un is doubling down on his nuclear ambitions, dismissing renewed diplomatic efforts as US led military ties in region grow stronger.


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to expand his nuclear weapons program in response to growing security ties between the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Speaking during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Army, Kim accused the three nations of forming a NATO-style regional military alliance that poses a direct threat to North Korea’s security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kim Jong Un Rejects Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Over the past year, the U.S. has intensified bilateral military exercises with South Korea and increased trilateral training efforts involving Japan. North Korea has consistently condemned these drills, describing them as rehearsals for an invasion. “The United States is leading a war machine that is stirring up the tragic situation in Ukraine,” Kim said in his speech on Saturday.

Kim’s recent statements indicate a lack of interest in resuming diplomatic relations with the U.S., despite President Donald Trump’s repeated overtures. Since taking office on January 20, Trump has boasted about his previous high-stakes summits with Kim and expressed his willingness to re-engage with North Korea’s leader.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Says US Will Have Relations With Kim Jong Un

“We will have relations with North Korea, with Kim Jong Un,” Trump stated during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday. “I got along with him very well, as you know. I think I stopped the war.”

In a Fox News interview on January 23, Trump referred to Kim as “a smart guy” and “not a religious zealot.” When asked whether he would reach out to Kim again, Trump responded, “I will, yeah.”

During his first term, Trump met Kim three times between 2018 and 2019 in an unprecedented effort to negotiate an end to North Korea’s nuclear program. However, these diplomatic efforts ultimately collapsed when Trump rejected Kim’s proposal to dismantle North Korea’s main nuclear complex in exchange for broad sanctions relief. Since then, North Korea has continued developing its nuclear arsenal while maintaining a hostile stance toward the U.S.

North Korea’s Growing Ties with Russia

Despite Trump’s recent outreach, North Korea has not officially responded. Instead, Pyongyang has persisted in weapons testing and issued combative rhetoric against the U.S. Many experts believe Kim is currently focused on his alliance with Russia, having deployed troops to support Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

Kim has openly reaffirmed his support for Russia’s military campaign, stating on Saturday that North Korea “will invariably support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

Analysts suggest that while Kim remains committed to strengthening ties with Russia, he may reconsider diplomacy with Trump if he finds it difficult to sustain strong cooperation with Moscow after the war in Ukraine concludes. Until then, North Korea appears determined to continue expanding its military capabilities while rejecting Western engagement.

Also Read: China Records Historic Low In New Marriages Despite Government Efforts, Divorces On The Rise

Filed under

kim jong un

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Son Of Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant Allegedly Kidnapped From Pune; Police Complaint Filed

Son Of Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant Allegedly Kidnapped From Pune; Police Complaint Filed

Why Aswath Damodaran Calls India The Most Expensive Equity Market?

Why Aswath Damodaran Calls India The Most Expensive Equity Market?

‘Smart, Greener, Together ‘ Manish Walia Of Delta Electronics On Automation And Sustainability In India’s Manufacturing Sector

‘Smart, Greener, Together ‘ Manish Walia Of Delta Electronics On Automation And Sustainability In India’s...

Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow

Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow

WB School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against HC Verdict Invalidating Appointments

WB School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against HC Verdict Invalidating Appointments

Entertainment

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award From PM Modi

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox