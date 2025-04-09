Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Taunts The West, Calls US Led Denuclearisation Of North Korea A ‘Daydream’

Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Taunts The West, Calls US Led Denuclearisation Of North Korea A ‘Daydream’

Kim Jong-Un’s Sister said that Washington and its allies are clinging to “outdated and irrational” strategies rooted in past failed negotiations.

Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Taunts The West, Calls US Led Denuclearisation Of North Korea A ‘Daydream’


Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, swore that Pyongyang would never give up its nuclear weapons in a scathing response to fresh international demands for North Korea’s denuclearization.

Following a joint statement made by the US, Japan, and South Korea during a NATO conference last week, she made her statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Amid mounting concerns over North Korea’s military developments and strengthening connections with Russia, the three allies reaffirmed their “resolute commitment” to the full denuclearization of the country.

Kim Yo-jong, a top foreign policy figure in the regime, dismissed the idea outright. “The anxious and nervous psychology of the US, Japan, and South Korea… has been exposed again without any filter,” she said. “Our ‘denuclearisation’ is nothing more than an impossible daydream.”

She added that Washington and its allies are clinging to “outdated and irrational” strategies rooted in past failed negotiations. “Just two months ago, we made it clear how foolish the US goal of North Korea’s ‘denuclearisation’ is, both practically and conceptually,” she noted. “They are still wandering in the failed dream of the past.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Growing Tensions at the Border

The statement came just a day after fresh tensions flared at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that approximately 10 armed North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern section of the border. South Korean forces responded with warnings and fired warning shots, prompting the North Korean troops to retreat without engaging.

Such incursions have become more frequent in recent years. In June 2024, North Korean forces crossed the border on three separate occasions, triggering a series of warning responses from the South. These events have occurred amid Cold War-style provocations — including propaganda broadcasts and balloon launches laced with garbage and insulting messages.

The Trump Factor

US President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has expressed willingness to resume talks with Kim Jong-un, though Pyongyang has remained unresponsive. Trump and Kim met three times during his first term, including the historic 2018 Singapore summit. However, negotiations crumbled in 2019 after their Hanoi talks collapsed over disagreements on sanctions relief and denuclearisation steps.

Despite this history, Kim Yo-jong remains firm that the regime will not entertain denuclearisation. “If anyone openly talks about dismantling nuclear weapons… it just constitutes the most hostile act of denying the sovereignty of the DPRK,” she said.

Since the failure of the 2019 summit, North Korea has escalated its efforts to enhance nuclear and missile capabilities, framing them as essential to national survival amid what it views as persistent US hostility.

ALSO READ: U.S. Revokes Student Visas Without Warning; Top Universities Raise Concern

 

Filed under

denuclearisation kim jong un Kim Yo Jong north korea

Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?
newsx

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village
The story of how Tahawwur

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator
Tahawwur Rana

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US
newsx

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...
Mary Kom with her husband

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank