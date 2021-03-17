Kim Y-Jong, younger sister of the North Korean dictator recently in a state-media report criticized the US and South Korea for conducting joint military exercises. Her comments came in the backdrop before top officials are due to arrive in Seoul.

Kim Y-Jong, younger sister of the North Korean dictator recently in a state-media report criticized the US and South Korea for conducting joint military exercises. Her comments came in the backdrop before top officials are due to arrive in Seoul. The US has for weeks been trying to establish diplomatic relationship with South Korea. However, Pyongyang has yet to acknowledge that President Biden is now in office. US and North Korea remain at loggerheads over the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Kim Yo-jong was quoted in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper as saying: “A word of advice to the new administration of the United States that is struggling to spread the smell of gunpowder on our land from across the ocean. If it wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

She emphasized her country’s opposition to the joint military exercises – which North Korea describes as preparations for invasion – saying: “The South Korean government yet again chose the ‘March of War’, the ‘March of Crisis’.” The aim of the statement by Kim Y-Jong was to target the joint drills and the visit to Seoul by the US secretary of state and the defense chief. Nonetheless, Ms. Kim mostly levied insults at the Seoul government and didn’t mention President Biden by name.

Also Read: Boris Johnson to visit India: Talks on boosting trade on agenda

Also Read: Anti-China protests erupt in Myanmar: Chinese factories set ablaze

It cannot be denied that she has been increasingly serving as Pyongyang’s mouthpiece, although she had not issued any statement since December, when she had stringently attacked South Korea’s the Foreign Minister for raising doubts about North Korea’s legitimacy of having zero Covid cases.

North Korea’s state media missive which serves a hallmark for the regime’s foreign affairs came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Japan, with plans to next travel together to South Korea. The visits represent the first foreign trip for each. North Korea’s denuclearization is a key focus for the stops in Tokyo and Seoul.

However, the nuclear talks between both the countries have not witnessed any improvement and the Biden administration had tried to conduct a dialogue on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles which received no response, the White House commented on Monday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu elections: Indian envoy visits Tamil-dominated Sri Lankan provinces