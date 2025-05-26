King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric

King Charles departs for Canada in a symbolic show of loyalty to one of his key realms, amid tensions over Trump's '51st state' remarks.

King Charles departs for Canada on Monday in a symbolic show of loyalty to one of his key realms, amid rising tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about annexing the country as a 51st state, Reuters reported. The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is making the rare two-day visit at the invitation of newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On Tuesday, Charles will open Canada’s parliament in Ottawa — the first time a British sovereign has performed the duty since Queen Elizabeth II did so 68 years ago.

Carney, who made resisting Trump’s annexation rhetoric a key campaign issue, has firmly rejected the idea. “The prime minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now and is not for sale ever,” Reuters quoted Canada’s envoy to the UK, Ralph Goodale, as saying during a recent visit by the king to Canada’s High Commission in London.

“The king, as head of state, will reinforce the power and the strength of that message,” Goodale added.

King Charles, who assumed the Canadian crown in September 2022, has increasingly emphasised his ties to the country. In recent months, he has referred to himself as the “king of Canada,” worn Canadian military medals, and praised the country’s flag as “a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has tried to maintain relations with Trump, particularly around trade and Ukraine. In February, Starmer extended Trump an unprecedented second state visit to the UK — a move that reportedly frustrated Canadian officials.

Carney acknowledged the tension, telling reporters that many Canadians were “irked” by the gesture.

On Monday, Charles and Queen Camilla will tour a park in Ottawa, meet with local artists and vendors, and participate in a ceremonial street hockey puck drop, as reported by Reuters. The king is also expected to plant a tree, continuing a royal tradition.

Tuesday’s “Speech from the Throne,” written by Carney’s government, will mark just the third time a reigning monarch has opened a parliamentary session in Canada, the report said, adding that the royal couple will arrive at the Canadian Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 horses, before Charles delivers the 25-minute address.

“It will be a momentous occasion — one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all,” Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said, per Reuters.

