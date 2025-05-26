Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric

King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric

King Charles departs for Canada in a symbolic show of loyalty to one of his key realms, amid tensions over Trump's '51st state' remarks.

King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric

King Charles departs for Canada in a symbolic show of loyalty to one of his key realms, amid tensions over Trump's '51st state' remarks.


King Charles departs for Canada on Monday in a symbolic show of loyalty to one of his key realms, amid rising tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about annexing the country as a 51st state, Reuters reported. The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is making the rare two-day visit at the invitation of newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On Tuesday, Charles will open Canada’s parliament in Ottawa — the first time a British sovereign has performed the duty since Queen Elizabeth II did so 68 years ago.

Carney, who made resisting Trump’s annexation rhetoric a key campaign issue, has firmly rejected the idea. “The prime minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now and is not for sale ever,” Reuters quoted Canada’s envoy to the UK, Ralph Goodale, as saying during a recent visit by the king to Canada’s High Commission in London.

“The king, as head of state, will reinforce the power and the strength of that message,” Goodale added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

King Charles, who assumed the Canadian crown in September 2022, has increasingly emphasised his ties to the country. In recent months, he has referred to himself as the “king of Canada,” worn Canadian military medals, and praised the country’s flag as “a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has tried to maintain relations with Trump, particularly around trade and Ukraine. In February, Starmer extended Trump an unprecedented second state visit to the UK — a move that reportedly frustrated Canadian officials.

Carney acknowledged the tension, telling reporters that many Canadians were “irked” by the gesture.

On Monday, Charles and Queen Camilla will tour a park in Ottawa, meet with local artists and vendors, and participate in a ceremonial street hockey puck drop, as reported by Reuters. The king is also expected to plant a tree, continuing a royal tradition.

Tuesday’s “Speech from the Throne,” written by Carney’s government, will mark just the third time a reigning monarch has opened a parliamentary session in Canada, the report said, adding that the royal couple will arrive at the Canadian Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 horses, before Charles delivers the 25-minute address.

“It will be a momentous occasion — one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all,” Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said, per Reuters.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Putin ‘Has Gone Absolutely Crazy’, Warns Attempts To Conquer All Of Ukraine Will Lead To ‘Downfall’ Of Russia

Filed under

donald trump King Charles Mark Carney

newsx

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story
newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season