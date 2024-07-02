King Charles III Considers Visiting Prince Harry In The US Amidst Family Tensions

Reports indicate that King Charles III is eager to repair his relationship with Prince Harry by planning a visit to the U.S. This initiative is causing anxiety within the royal family, with Prince William and Queen Camilla particularly concerned.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn suggests that the King is determined to be a “friendly grandfather” to his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. To achieve this, a visit to Montecito, California, where Prince Harry lives with Meghan Markle and their children, would be necessary.

“He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be,” Quinn told the Mirror UK.

A source from the BBC informed DailyMail that King Charles feels a significant distance from his California-based grandchildren. Quinn notes that the King has a gap in his schedule next month, which might provide a suitable opportunity for the visit. However, Prince Harry remains hesitant about bringing his children to the UK, and Meghan Markle is reportedly not inclined to return. Quinn emphasized that there is “no way” the Duchess is considering a “discreet, private visit” to the UK, making it necessary for King Charles to travel to the U.S.

Prince Harry appears open to the idea of his father’s visit to Montecito. A source from New Idea added that King Charles, feeling better after his recent health scare, might find the visit feasible. “This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out – but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan’s home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren,” the source explained.

While Prince Harry is ready to welcome his father, the idea is met with resistance from other royals, especially Prince William. According to the New Idea source, “William can’t understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this. Camilla is against the trip for health reasons.”

Queen Camilla’s concerns primarily revolve around King Charles’ health. Given his recent scaled-back visit to New Zealand due to health issues, she is worried about the additional strain an emotional transatlantic journey to the U.S. might impose.

As the potential visit looms, the royal family remains divided on the best approach to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, highlighting the ongoing complexities within the House of Windsor.