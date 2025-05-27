King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn It Into 51st State

To enhance security, Charles announced upcoming legislation that will empower Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies with new tools to combat the illegal flow of fentanyl and related substances.

King Charles III received a standing ovation on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, as he addressed lawmakers in Ottawa during the opening of Canada’s 45th Parliament. The 76-year-old monarch made history by becoming the first British royal since Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 to deliver a speech from the throne at a Canadian parliamentary session.

During his address, King Charles emphasized Canada’s resilience, stating, “all Canadians give themselves far more than any foreign power or continent can ever take away.”

His remarks were seen as a powerful affirmation of Canadian sovereignty, particularly in light of recent tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has suggested annexing Canada as the 51st state and imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

"Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect."
—King Charles III, delivering the Speech from the Throne#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wEeqbJoE1C
— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) May 27, 2025

King Charles III Acknowledges Economic and Social Challenges

Speaking in both English and French, the king addressed the growing anxiety among Canadians due to global instability. He called this moment “unprecedented in our lifetimes” and emphasized that such times present not just challenges but opportunities—particularly the chance to undertake a significant transformation of Canada’s economy, the largest since World War II.

Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the king to deliver the speech, which is traditionally written by the Canadian government and presented by the Governor General. Carney stated the invitation symbolized Canada’s sovereignty and the historical significance of the moment. “This is a historic honor that matches the weight of our times,” Carney said at a prior news conference.

Canada’s Response to Trump’s Annexation Remarks

In what many interpreted as a veiled response to Trump’s annexation rhetoric, Charles stressed the importance of a “strong and free” Canada. He underscored the nation’s commitment to its core values, including democracy, pluralism, self-determination, and the rule of law. These principles, he said, are what the government is committed to defending amid evolving international dynamics.

King Charles noted recent efforts by Prime Minister Carney and former President Trump to redefine the economic and security partnership between Canada and the U.S. Based on “mutual respect and common interests,” this renewed relationship aims to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations. This comes despite Trump’s repeated mockery of former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as “Governor” Trudeau.

Looking ahead, Charles acknowledged changes in global trade systems and Canada’s shifting relationships with international partners. He confirmed that Canada will host the G7 Summit next month and emphasized the importance of promoting free trade. “Canada is ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries,” he stated, championing open markets and international cooperation.

To enhance security, Charles announced upcoming legislation that will empower Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies with new tools to combat the illegal flow of fentanyl and related substances. This move follows U.S. criticism of Canada’s efforts in curbing cross-border drug smuggling.

Wrapping up his 20th trip to Canada—and his first as king—Charles spoke warmly about his bond with the country. “Every time I come to Canada, a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream and from there straight to my heart,” he shared, marking an emotional close to a historic visit alongside Queen Camilla.