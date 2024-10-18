King Charles Lands In Sydney, Kicking Off Historic Australian Tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially commenced their six-day visit to Australia, receiving a warm greeting at Sydney Airport despite the thundery weather that greeted their arrival.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially commenced their six-day visit to Australia, receiving a warm greeting at Sydney Airport despite the thundery weather that greeted their arrival.

Ceremonial Greeting

Upon stepping onto the runway, the royal couple was met by Australia’s Governor-General, Sam Mostyn, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Young people welcomed the Queen with a lovely bouquet of flowers before the couple was driven to Admiralty House, the residence of the Governor-General, for a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Historic Visit

This trip marks King Charles’s first visit to Australia as head of state since ascending the throne in September 2022. It is particularly significant as it comes after his recent cancer diagnosis, with his treatment paused during this and the subsequent leg of the journey in Samoa for a Commonwealth leaders’ summit.

A Message from the Royals

Ahead of their arrival, the Royal Family shared a message on social media expressing their eagerness: “Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special.”

A Focus on Environmental Projects

During their time in Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla will engage in various activities, including supporting environmental initiatives, meeting political and community leaders, and participating in a naval review in Sydney Harbour.

Questions of Monarchy and Republic

The visit has reignited discussions regarding Australia’s status as a constitutional monarchy versus a potential republic. Supporters of a republic have been promoting T-shirts describing the royal visit as a “farewell tour.” Conversely, some monarchists have expressed discontent over the absence of the six state premiers at the official reception for the King in Canberra on Monday.

Letters exchanged between Buckingham Palace and the Australian Republic Movement prior to the visit reiterated that the decision on Australia’s governance remains with the Australian people.

