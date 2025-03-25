Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections

In a crucial victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli Knesset passed the 2025 state budget on Tuesday, ensuring the coalition's stability and avoiding early elections.

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections


In a crucial victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli Knesset passed the 2025 state budget on Tuesday, ensuring the coalition’s stability and avoiding early elections.

Despite fierce opposition, lawmakers approved the NIS 755 billion ($205 billion) spending bill with a 66-52 vote, securing funding for key sectors while triggering heated debate over fiscal priorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Budget for Defense and Growth

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailed the budget as essential for both national security and economic resilience. “We promoted measures that will support growth and allow the Israeli economy to maintain its strength and continue to prosper. This is a war budget and, God willing, it will also be the victory budget,” Smotrich declared.

The budget marks a significant increase in spending, with allocations reaching NIS 756 billion ($203.5 billion) overall, reflecting a 21% rise from 2024. A major portion of the budget is directed toward defense, with the Defense Ministry receiving NIS 110 billion ($29 billion) out of a total defense allocation of NIS 136 billion ($36.9 billion). This comes as the government commits to heightened military funding following the $31 billion spent on conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon in 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Beyond defense, substantial funds have been allocated to the Education Ministry (NIS 92 billion/$25 billion) and the Health Ministry (NIS 59 billion/$16 billion). Additionally, the budget includes grants for IDF reservists, subsidies for war-impacted businesses, and funding for family support programs.

Criticism Over Cuts and Controversial Allocations

While coalition members celebrated the budget’s passage, opposition lawmakers lambasted what they described as misguided priorities. Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the bill, calling it “the greatest robbery in the history of the country.”

Critics took issue with NIS 3 billion ($814 million) in cuts across various ministries, impacting public sector salaries, including teachers and social workers. However, ultra-Orthodox educational institutions and other ministries deemed non-essential by treasury officials remained unaffected. This selective allocation has fueled accusations of favoritism and sparked further dissent.

Protests and Clashes as Budget Passes

The budget’s approval was accompanied by intense public protests. Anti-government demonstrators blocked roads leading to the Knesset, forcing security personnel to escort lawmakers through the crowds. Some protesters parked their cars in the middle of the road, prompting police intervention and multiple arrests.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu reported facing hostility from demonstrators, with Cohen claiming he was “attacked with brutal violence.” Meanwhile, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana denounced the protests, urging law enforcement to take stricter measures against those disrupting the democratic process.

With the budget now in place, Netanyahu’s government has secured a crucial victory, but ongoing political tensions suggest that further battles over fiscal policy and governance are inevitable.

ALSO READ: US Intel Officials Face Grilling On Drug Cartel Threat, Leaked Attack Plans Under Trump Administration

 

Filed under

2025 State Budget Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Knesset

King Charles and Queen Ca

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?
newsx

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections
Pastor Bajinder Singh, wh

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained
CBI recently hosted a two

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?
Russia and Ukraine have a

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?
newsx

US Intel Officials Face Grilling On Drug Cartel Threat, Leaked Attack Plans Under Trump Administration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?

US Intel Officials Face Grilling On Drug Cartel Threat, Leaked Attack Plans Under Trump Administration

US Intel Officials Face Grilling On Drug Cartel Threat, Leaked Attack Plans Under Trump Administration

Entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success