Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  Knife Attack At Hamburg Station Leaves 12 Injured, Suspect Arrested

Knife Attack At Hamburg Station Leaves 12 Injured, Suspect Arrested

At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening, according to reports by German daily Bild. The incident has left three victims in critical condition, while three others have sustained serious injuries. Six additional people suffered minor wounds.

Local authorities confirmed that the suspected attacker has been taken into custody. Hamburg police, in a statement posted on X, said they received a report about a person injuring several individuals with a knife at the station. Officers responded promptly and apprehended the suspect at the scene.

As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading up to the violence. Emergency services provided immediate medical assistance, and security at the station has been heightened.

