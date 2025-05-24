Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

A day after a horrifying knife attack shook Hamburg Central Station, a magistrate on Saturday ordered the suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, to be committed to a psychiatric clinic. The detention was issued on charges of attempted murder and 15 counts of grievous bodily harm.

Authorities have ruled out any political motivation. “Rather, there are now very concrete indications of a mental illness in the suspect,” police stated, without elaborating further. They also confirmed that the woman was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the attack. Originally from Lower Saxony, she currently has no fixed residence.

The attack took place on Friday evening around 6:00 pm at platforms 13 and 14 of Hamburg Central Station, leading to an immediate emergency response. Two bystanders intervened quickly, halting the assault before it escalated further. “The very quick intervention on the platform was able to stop the attack,” police added. The suspect was arrested without resistance and the knife used in the assault has been recovered.

Victims Recovering, Trains Resume Operations

Eighteen people, aged between 19 and 85, were injured. Among them, four individuals — three women and one man — sustained life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. Seven others suffered serious injuries while the remaining seven had minor wounds. As of Saturday, all victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher expressed relief, stating some victims had already been discharged from the hospital. “It is a great relief. I hope they recover well and wish them and their families a lot of strength,” he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Bremen officials confirmed that four of the injured were from their state. “Fortunately, we have received the news today that all 18 injured people are now out of danger,” Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte said, offering wishes for a speedy recovery.

Train services at Hamburg Central Station resumed normal operations on Saturday morning, according to Deutsche Bahn. Police continue to interview eyewitnesses and probe deeper into the suspect’s background as part of an ongoing investigation.

