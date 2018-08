Former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. Annan died due to age-related ailments, announced his family and foundation. The Ghanian was an iconic figure as he won a Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work. He served as the seventh general secretary of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006. He leaves his wife and three children.

(Updating…)

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More