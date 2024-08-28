Kremlin Addresses Concerns Over Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s Arrest in France

The Kremlin seeks to reassure Russian users about Telegram's future following the arrest of founder Pavel Durov in France, amid allegations of aiding illicit activities and non-compliance with French authorities.

Moscow, Russia — The Kremlin is actively working to quell fears that the recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France could destabilize the widely-used messaging platform. Telegram, which is a crucial tool for coordinating military efforts in Ukraine and highly popular in Russia, is at the center of a legal storm following Durov’s detention.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the media on Tuesday, dismissing calls from some, including the editor of Russia’s state-run RT news, for users to delete their sensitive messages from the app as “utterly stupid.” Peskov emphasized that while the allegations against Durov are serious, French authorities must provide equally serious evidence to support their claims.

Peskov warned that without substantial proof, the arrest could be seen as an attempt to restrict communication freedom and intimidate a major business leader, suggesting political motives behind the legal actions. This stance contrasts with French President Emmanuel Macron’s assertion that the charges against Durov are “in no way political,” a rare statement from a French leader on judicial matters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has charged Durov with multiple offenses, including allegations of aiding money laundering, drug trafficking, and the dissemination of child pornography. Additionally, prosecutors accuse Durov of not cooperating with French authorities’ requests for assistance in intercepting illicit communications.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking in Moscow following talks with his Yemeni counterpart, claimed without evidence that Durov’s arrest might be an attempt to gain access to Telegram’s encryption codes. Lavrov suggested that Durov’s detention could be driven by external advice and threats of severe punishment.

The Kremlin’s efforts to reassure users about the app’s security highlight the critical role Telegram plays in Russia’s military operations and communications. The platform’s encryption features are central to its popularity, providing a secure means of communication amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.