Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Kremlin Appears to Dispute Trump’s Claim Russia Would Accept NATO Peacekeeping Troops in Ukraine

Kremlin Appears to Dispute Trump’s Claim Russia Would Accept NATO Peacekeeping Troops in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, said Russia "had nothing to add to the foreign ministry’s position on the unacceptability of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine".

Kremlin Appears to Dispute Trump’s Claim Russia Would Accept NATO Peacekeeping Troops in Ukraine


In what appeared to be Russia disputing US President Donald Trump’s claim that Kremlin would accept European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, said Russia “had nothing to add to the foreign ministry’s position on the unacceptability of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine,” the Guardian reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The development comes just a day after Trump, appearing alongside France president Emmanuel Macron, claimed that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the potential deployment of NATO peacekeeping forces in Ukraine and that the latter had “no problem with it.”

Last week, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the NATO troops’ deployment under another flag would be “unacceptable” to Russia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lavrov has, on several occasions, stressed that a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is possible only if Kyiv abandons its plans to join NATO, closes Western military bases in the country, and cancels exercises involving foreign troops.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Meets Vatican Secretary of State, His Deputy at Hospital To Approve New Decrees for Saints

Filed under

donald trump European peacekeeping troops Kremlin ukraine Ukraine Russia news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Next Maha Kumbh On Dry Sands? Sonam Wangchuk Warns Of Vanishing Rivers In His Letter To PM

Next Maha Kumbh On Dry Sands? Sonam Wangchuk Warns Of Vanishing Rivers In His Letter...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine