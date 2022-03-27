On a remark made by the US president Joe Biden ‘ Putin can not remain in power’, Kremlin said that it was upto the Russians to choose their own President.

While talking to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “That’s not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”

To the Russian people: You are not our enemy.



The American people stand with you and the brave citizens in Ukraine who want peace. pic.twitter.com/gsbtNYLKDt — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

However, the white house clarified Biden’s statement in Warsaw saying “Biden meant that Putin will not be allowed to exert power in its neighboring states.” Peskov has further made no comments even after the clarification from Biden’s personnel.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden met NATO and G7 members to show support to Ukraine. Wherein, Biden has constantly passed comments like ‘war criminal’ and ‘murderous dictator’. Putin on the other side has warned the west to target their arms supply.