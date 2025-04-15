Home
Kremlin Says No Clear Framework For US-Russia Deal on Ukraine Yet, But ‘Political Will’ Exists

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the ongoing contacts between Russia and US as “positive and useful,” while cautioning against expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that while a clear framework for a potential peace agreement with the US on the war in Ukraine has yet to be established, both sides have shown the political will to work toward a resolution, Reuters reported.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the ongoing contacts between Moscow and Washington as “positive and useful,” while cautioning against expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

“There are no clear outlines of any agreement yet, but there is political will to move towards an agreement. And I repeat once again, we highly, highly rate the constructive and meaningful contacts that we have had (with the U.S.),” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Despite growing pressure for a resolution to the conflict, which reignited in February 2022, the Kremlin has suggested that negotiations would take time.

“Nevertheless, of course we would like to hope for the best, that the work will have positive results. We would not say exactly what the timeframe is here,” Peskov added.

While Moscow struck a cautiously optimistic tone, Ukraine and several of its European allies remain skeptical, accusing Russia of using diplomatic engagement with the U.S. as a stalling tactic rather than a genuine effort to end the war, claims that Russia has denied.

