Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin


Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have a telephonic conversation between 9am and 11am EDT on Tuesday to discuss ways toward ending the conflict in Ukraine and normalising relations between Russia and the US, the Guardian reported, citing Kremlin.

There’s already a “certain understanding” between the two leaders, following a phone call they held last month and based on subsequent high-level contacts between the two countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said.

“But there are also a large number of questions regarding the further normalisation of our bilateral relations, and a settlement on Ukraine. All of this will have to be discussed by the two presidents,” Peskov further said, adding, “The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary.”

