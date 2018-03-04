Pakistan elected its first female senator from Dalit caster on Sunday, March 4. in polls which also depicted strengthening of the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which won 15 seats. Kolhi, 39, from Thar, is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Kirshna Kumari Kolhi joined PPP as social activist along with her brother, who was later elected as Chairman of Union Council Berano.

Krishna Kumari Kolhi from Pakistan’s Sindh province becomes the first-ever Hindu Dalit woman senator in the Muslim majority country. Kolhi, 39, from Thar, is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). She was elected the senator on a minority seat from Sindh, which depicts a major milestone for women and minority rights in Pakistan. Kolhi belongs to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar in Sindh province.

Krishna Kumari Kolhi joined PPP as a social activist along with her brother, who was later elected as Chairman of Union Council Berano. She also strenuously participated and worked for the rights of downtrodden people who belong from Thar and other areas. The young Kolhi belongs to the family of veteran freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi, who indulged in a massive war against the invading British Raj when they had attacked Sindh from Nagarparkar side in 1857.

The ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 15 seats in the Senate and became the largest party in the upper house of Parliament. PPP turned out to be the second largest party with a number of seats in the contest, while the Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party persisted to lose momentum which came third in the contest. The ruling party which faced condemnation after its chief Nawaz Sharif was ousted due to corruption allegations. However, the Shirf clan and their partisan have denied the allegations of corruption, claiming that Nawaaz is the victim of a conspiracy which is driven by Pakistan's powerful military establishment.

