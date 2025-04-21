Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen at DC Restaurant: $3,000 Cash, Passport, DHS Badge, and Medication Vanish in Shocking Security Breach Caught on Camera

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal bag — containing $3,000 in cash, her passport, DHS badge, and other sensitive items — was stolen during a dinner outing at a Washington, DC, restaurant on Sunday. The incident, captured on security footage and now under Secret Service investigation, has raised serious concerns about security protocols for top federal officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal bag was stolen while she was dining at a Washington, DC, restaurant on Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed. The bag reportedly contained $3,000 in cash, her driver’s license, passport, Department of Homeland Security badge, makeup, checks, medication, and apartment keys.

The theft was first reported by CNN and has since prompted an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

Caught on Camera: Masked Suspect Flees with Bag

Security footage reviewed by the Secret Service showed a white man wearing a surgical mask grabbing Noem’s bag before exiting the restaurant. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the suspect has been identified or whether any of Noem’s financial tools have been used since the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed the list of missing items, underscoring the potential security implications, especially given her role as head of DHS.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any usage of Noem’s financial instruments. At this stage, it is unclear if a suspect has been identified or what level of protective detail was assigned to Noem during the Sunday outing.

Who is Kristi Noem?

Noem, 53, took over as Secretary of Homeland Security in late January, after serving as the Governor of South Dakota. Since assuming the role, she has maintained a prominent media profile — often accompanying DHS agents on operations, sometimes in full tactical uniform.

Her tenure has included highly visible and, at times, controversial actions. Just last month, she visited the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador — known for its harsh conditions — and issued a stark warning to gang members attempting to illegally enter the U.S.

Criticism of Kristi Noem

Noem’s approach to her new role has also sparked internal criticism. Shortly after taking office, she posted on social media about an ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation. According to the Wall Street Journal, some DHS officials expressed concern that her post may have compromised the effectiveness of the operation.

Also Read: Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

