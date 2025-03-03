Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Resigns Amid Investigation into Personal Conduct

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned immediately from the grocery giant following an internal investigation that found his personal conduct was “inconsistent” with the company’s ethics policies.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned immediately from the grocery giant following an internal investigation that found his personal conduct was “inconsistent” with the company’s ethics policies. The resignation comes after Kroger reported last month that it had been made aware of certain personal conduct issues related to McMullen, prompting a review by the company’s board of directors.

While the company did not provide specific details about the investigation’s findings, it clarified that the conduct in question was unrelated to Kroger’s financial performance, operations, or reporting. Additionally, the incident did not involve any Kroger associates.

Interim CEO Appointed

In the wake of McMullen’s resignation, Ronald Sargent, a longtime member of Kroger’s board of directors, has been appointed as the company’s interim CEO. Sargent, who has been on Kroger’s board since 2006, expressed his commitment to leading the company through this transition.

“As interim CEO, I am committed to working alongside our proven and experienced management team and dedicated associates to ensure Kroger continues providing exceptional value for our customers,” Sargent said in a press release on Monday.

McMullen’s Long Tenure at Kroger

Rodney McMullen had a long and storied career with Kroger, having been with the company for nearly 50 years. He joined Kroger as a part-time stock clerk at a Kentucky location in 1978 and steadily worked his way up the corporate ladder. McMullen held several leadership roles within the company, including Chief Financial Officer, before being elected to the board of directors in 2003 and appointed CEO in 2014.

Challenges Following Albertsons Merger Collapse

McMullen’s resignation comes just months after Kroger’s attempt to merge with rival Albertsons was scrapped. The $25 billion merger faced regulatory challenges, and Kroger eventually abandoned the deal amid pressure from the previous U.S. administration. Albertsons subsequently sued Kroger, alleging that the company had caused the merger to be blocked by failing to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. Albertsons claimed that Kroger did not exercise its “best efforts” to ensure the merger’s success.

