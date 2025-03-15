Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

The situation near Pokrovsk had stabilised but Russian forces were accumulating across the border from Ukraine’s Sumy region, Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy


Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Russia’s Kursk region and are not facing an encirclement, Reuters quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Saturday.

The situation near the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk had stabilised but Russian forces were accumulating across the border from Ukraine’s north-eastern Sumy region, Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media.

“The operation of our forces in the designated areas of the Kursk region continues. The units are carrying out their tasks exactly as required. Thanks to the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian forces were withdrawn from other directions. Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region. There is no encirclement of our troops”, he said.

Stressing that the buildup of Russian forces indicated that “Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy”, Zelenskyy said, “It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information on the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along our border.”

 ALSO READ: Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Kursk Operation Ukrainian Troops Zelenskyy

newsx

