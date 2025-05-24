Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv came under heavy Russian attack Saturday as waves of drones and missiles pounded the city, setting off explosions & bursts of machine-gun fire.

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv came under heavy Russian attack Saturday as waves of drones and missiles pounded the city, setting off explosions & bursts of machine-gun fire.


Ukraine’s capital came under heavy Russian attack early Saturday as waves of drones and missiles pounded the city, setting off explosions and bursts of machine-gun fire that echoed through the night, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The large-scale strike came just hours after Ukraine and Russia conducted their biggest prisoner exchange since the war began.

Kyiv residents rushed to underground metro stations for safety after warnings of an incoming assault. “More than 20 Russian strike drones” were headed toward the city, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko warned shortly before the explosions began, according to AP.

Klitschko confirmed that drone debris hit a shopping mall and a residential building in the Obolon district. Emergency responders were deployed to the affected sites.

‘Largest swap of the war’ takes place at Ukraine’s border with Belarus

In a major prisoner exchange on Friday, the first phase of a deal brokered in Istanbul last week, 390 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were released, AP reported, quoting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia confirmed it received an equal number of prisoners from Ukraine.

“This was the largest swap of the war,” Ukrainian officials told AP, and further releases are expected over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,000 exchanged on each side. The swap took place at Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus, a Ukrainian official confirmed to the publication on condition of anonymity.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the returning prisoners were taken to Belarus for medical evaluation and treatment.

Turkish Minister calls  prisoner exchange a ‘confidence-building measure’

The fighting continues along the roughly 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line, where tens of thousands of soldiers have died since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began over three years ago.

After the May 16 meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the prisoner exchange a “confidence-building measure,” noting that both sides had agreed in principle to meet again, as reported by AP.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, however, said Friday that no agreement had been reached regarding the venue or timing for the next round of talks.

On Friday night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow would present Ukraine with a draft document outlining Russia’s terms for a “sustainable, long-term, comprehensive” peace agreement after the prisoner exchanges conclude.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, European leaders remain skeptical of Russia’s intentions, with many accusing President Vladimir Putin of using diplomacy to stall for time while intensifying military operations to capture more Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that Russia launched 175 Shahed drones and a ballistic missile since late Thursday as part of its aerial campaign. Russia, in turn, said it had intercepted 788 Ukrainian drones between May 20 and May 23.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

