Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Ukraine urges North Korean troops deployed by Russia to surrender, warning them not to die in a foreign land. Kyiv calls for defection amid growing North Korea-Russia military ties.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has issued a direct appeal to any North Korean soldiers reportedly deployed by Russia in the ongoing conflict. The statement urged these troops to surrender and avoid repeating the fate of countless Russian soldiers who have died in Ukraine.

“You must not die senselessly in a foreign land,” the intelligence statement declared. “You must not repeat the fate of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who will never return home.”

North Korean Troops in Russia

In a recent revelation, U.S. officials confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Rome, stated, “There is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia,” referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). He further commented that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation to determine the exact role these troops are playing.

“It’s a serious issue,” Austin said, emphasizing that any North Korean military involvement in Ukraine could signal a significant escalation in the conflict.

Tension Between Allies And Growing Concerns

Both Ukraine and South Korea have voiced concerns over North Korea’s increasing involvement. South Korean lawmakers reported that North Korea has already sent around 3,000 troops to Russia, with plans to deploy as many as 10,000 by December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also highlighted the troubling situation, stating that two North Korean military units, each containing up to 6,000 soldiers, were being prepared for deployment in the conflict.

“This is a challenge, but we know how to respond,” Zelenskyy said, urging international partners to acknowledge and act upon the emerging threat.

Strategic And Political Ramifications

The deployment of North Korean troops to assist Russia highlights the growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang. South Korea’s intelligence agency has confirmed that some North Korean special forces are already receiving training in Russia, further indicating the depth of cooperation between the two nations.

This development has drawn criticism from Western nations, including the United States. Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, described the move as “dangerous” and a sign of deepening ties between North Korea and Russia.

Experts like Frank Ledwidge, a former British military intelligence officer, believe North Korea’s involvement could offer a boost to Russia’s artillery forces, as Pyongyang is known for its strong artillery capabilities. Ledwidge, however, downplayed the military impact, suggesting the North Korean deployment may be more of a symbolic political move to signal stronger cooperation between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Sign Of Strengthening Alliances

The reported arrival of North Korean troops in Russia marks a turning point in the geopolitical landscape of the conflict. As Ukraine and its Western allies brace for an intensified confrontation, the involvement of North Korean soldiers presents a new dimension to the war. Although the direct military impact may be limited, the broader implications of this cooperation between North Korea and Russia have sparked international concern.

