Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lahore Emerges as World’s Most Polluted City, THIS Indian City Is Second

Even the lowest AQI reading in the provincial capital registered a dangerous 246, categorised as "very unhealthy."

Lahore Emerges as World’s Most Polluted City, THIS Indian City Is Second

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the mark 708, Lahore yet again topped the world map in the list of most polluted cities of the world, reported Dawn. Indian city, Delhi, is the second with severe air quality index.

With PM2.5 concentrations spiking to 431 ug/m3—86 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual safe limit–the health of millions of Lahore residents is increasingly jeopardised, Dawn reported.

Even the lowest AQI reading in the provincial capital registered a dangerous 246, categorised as “very unhealthy.”

Experts stated that the severe pollution in Lahore can no longer be dismissed as seasonal, with hazardous smog persisting even in the summer months, a sign of “systemic environmental mismanagement.”

The crisis stems not just from stubble burning but from uncontrolled vehicular emissions, outdated industrial practices, and ineffective environmental oversight.
Private air quality monitors across Lahore reported even higher AQI levels, with readings reaching a staggering 953 in Gulberg, 810 near Pakistan Engineering Services, and 784 on Syed Maratab Ali Road.

Yet, the secretary of the Environment Protection and Culture Change Department (EPCCD) dismissed these readings, stating that government monitors use lower-cost sensors and that private data “could not be considered reliable,” reported Dawn.

The EPCCD also acknowledged Pakistan’s lack of comprehensive research into smog sources, admitting that official estimates of vehicular emissions range widely from 40 to 80 percent of Lahore’s pollution load.

Contributing factors include 4.5 million motorcycles, over a million cars, and numerous factories and brick kilns, many operating without emission controls.

Currently, Lahore relies on only three functional air quality monitors, with eight additional units planned for November. However, pollution levels peak between 11 pm and 5 am, coinciding with the movement of heavy trucks and ongoing construction. This leaves residents exposed to unmonitored toxic air during critical hours.

In response, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb issued an emergency alert urging citizens to wear masks and limit outdoor activities, though critics argue that such advisories fall short.

Factories and kilns continue to operate, and construction remains unchecked, exacerbating air quality further. The government has acknowledged that nighttime air quality deteriorates due to heavy truck movement and ongoing construction, Dawn reported.

The Punjab government claims it will address the issue by adding new air monitors and improving reporting, but delays have left millions at risk. Pakistan’s reluctance to enforce environmental policies has allowed pollution levels to reach hazardous highs, making Lahore’s persistent pollution crisis a sobering example of inadequate governance and public health negligence.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: After India, Brazil Is Abstaining From China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Here’s Why

Filed under

air pollution Delhi Lahore pollution
Advertisement

Also Read

India-China LAC Disengagement: ‘We Must Not Become Complacent; The Situation Is Sensitive.’ – Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee | NewsX Exclusive

India-China LAC Disengagement: ‘We Must Not Become Complacent; The Situation Is Sensitive.’ – Ambassador Bhaswati...

Oil Companies Raise Dealer Margins; Here’s What It Means For Fuel Prices

Oil Companies Raise Dealer Margins; Here’s What It Means For Fuel Prices

Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Tranquilizing Injection, Arrested

Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Tranquilizing Injection, Arrested

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Kerala Fire: 27 Injured Being Treated, SIT To Probe Temple Fire Incident

Kerala Fire: 27 Injured Being Treated, SIT To Probe Temple Fire Incident

Entertainment

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s What Happened!

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox