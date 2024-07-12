Landslide in Nepal Sweeps Buses into Trishuli River, 65 Missing

A landslide swept two buses carrying 65 passengers into the raging Trishuli River. The incident took place on the Madan-Ashrit Highway in Nepal’s Chitwan district. The incident, occurring around 3:30 am amidst heavy rainfall, has prompted a massive search and rescue operation amid challenging weather conditions.

Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, confirmed to ANI that the buses were en route along the highway when the landslide struck, causing them to plunge off the road and into the river below.

“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 65 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” said Yadav.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed all government agencies to prioritize the search and rescue mission.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers,” Dahal stated on X.

नारायणगढ-मुग्लिन सडकखण्डको सिमतालमा पहिरोले बस बगाउँदा झण्डै पाँच दर्जन यात्रु बेपत्ता एवं देशका विभिन्न भागमा बाढी पहिरोका कारण भएको धनजनको क्षतिप्रति गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दछु। यात्रुहरूको खोजी एवं प्रभावकारी उद्धारका लागि गृह प्रशासन लगायत सरकारका सबै निकायलाई निर्देशित गर्दछु। — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, due to the inclement weather conditions, all flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur have been cancelled for the day, according to ANI reports.

Since the onset of the monsoon season, Nepal has witnessed a series of devastating rain-related incidents. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 62 people have lost their lives and 90 others have been injured. Landslides claimed the lives of 34 individuals, including 7 Indians. while 28 fatalities resulted from flooding triggered by relentless rains. Additionally, sixty-five are reported missing in these natural calamities.

The aftermath of heavy rains has led to significant property damage, with 121 houses inundated and 82 others severely affected. Over 1,058 households have been displaced across the country due to these natural disasters.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as the monsoon season progresses. Efforts are underway to provide relief and support to those affected by the devastating impacts of the ongoing inclement weather.

Also read: IMD Issues Alerts Across India as Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Multiple States