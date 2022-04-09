The opposition MP also said that the Parliament should address the political crisis in the country to fix the economic situation. Vijitha Herath stated, "It is absurd to find a solution to the economic crisis without the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa."

Amid the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath on Friday called for the impeachment of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in case he refuses to step down from his post. Herath also proposed a no-confidence motion against the current government. He said, “We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion.”

He further said that the country need a new leader to solve the worsening economic crisis.

Earlier, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned citing the deepening economic crisis in the island nation. Later, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited opposition parties to join the government as part of the cabinet.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to step down as President of Sri Lanka. However, he has declared that he is willing to hand over the government to any political party that succeeds in proving majority in the country’s Parliament. Widespread protests have erupted in the nation demanding the removal of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President.