Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday informed fellow party members that he will not resign as Sri Lanka’s President, however, Rajapaksa said that he is willing to hand over the government to whichever party proves that it has a majority of 113 seats in Parliament. The Sri Lankan Parliament is scheduled to convene today for the first time since eruption of public protests against the government over incontrollable inflation due to an unprecedented economic crisis.

According to a Daily Mirror report, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held political meetings on Monday. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be presiding over the parliament session today to conduct a vote to determine which party holds the absolute majority of 113 seats in the 225-member Sri Lankan assembly. This comes after all the cabinet ministers of the Sri Lankan government, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Sunday resigned en masse from their positions amid growing protests against the government in the island nation.

As per Sri Lankan media reports, with the exit of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and some government MPs threatening to sit independent, the government has lost its two-third majority. The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) government is now trying to hold on to its 113 seats so that it could continue in government even with a simple majority and Mahinda Rajapaksa could continue as the Prime Minister.