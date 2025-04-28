Lapu Lapu Festival In Vancouver Turns Tragic, 11 Killed In Car Ramming Attack

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo of Vancouver, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges expected as investigations continue.

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Vancouver as a car-ramming attack during a Filipino community festival claimed 11 lives. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo of Vancouver, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges expected as investigations continue.

The incident took place during the Lapu Lapu Festival in the Sunset on Fraser neighborhood, a celebration honoring a Filipino anti-colonial leader. Witnesses described horrifying scenes of chaos, with injured people, including children, lying on the street. Security personnel and first responders worked urgently to assist the wounded amidst debris and devastation.

Authorities confirmed that Lo had a history of mental health issues and previous interactions with the police, but ruled out terrorism as a motive. Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai stated that the attack appeared deliberate, carried out using a black Audi SUV.

The tragedy has drawn responses from leaders across Canada and the Philippines. Prime Minister Mark Carney fought back tears during his national address, calling it every family’s worst nightmare. President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines also expressed his grief, while Britain’s King Charles III conveyed his condolences.

This tragic event casts a shadow over Canada’s upcoming general election, where national security and rising tensions with the U.S. under President Donald Trump have already dominated discussions.

